11 years later, 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast accused arrested in Gujarat

Published: 25th November 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast accused, who was on run since the last 11 years, was arrested Sunday by the ATS from Bharuch in Gujarat.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on head of the accused, identified as Suresh Nair.

As per the NIA, Nair had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.

Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the blast that occurred on October 11, 2007.

After he was apprehended from Bharuch, Nair was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation, the ATS said.

He is a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat.

"Officials of Gujarat ATS had received a credible information that Suresh Nair will visit Shukaltirth in Bharuch in near future, following which a close watch was kept at the place," the agency said, adding that Nair was apprehended from the spot.

He will be handed over to the NIA, it said.

