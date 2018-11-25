Home Nation

Congress 'forces' SC judges to postpone Ayodhya hearing till next elections, says PM Modi

He also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress for launching personal vitriol against him, saying that they have abandoned the traditions and etiquettes of politics.

Published: 25th November 2018

ALWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of interfering in the Supreme Court's proceedings on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case, saying that their Rajya Sabha leaders intimidate Supreme Court judges with the threat of impeachment if they don't stall the case until after the general elections of next year.

"When their shameless tactics fail, they use the threat of impeachment to bend the judges to their will. This is a dangerous play. The Congress is committing a crime by using impeachment to stop lawful procedures. They are enslaving the country using their power in the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing a campaign rally here, the Prime Minister said, "They give Rajya Sabha tickets to prominent Supreme Court advocates, who attend proceedings in the court all day and then sit in the Rajya Sabha. We don't have a majority in that House, so they are using it to their advantage. Those Congress members in the Rajya Sabha have told to Supreme Court to not restart the case till 2019 because of the impending elections."

He also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress for launching personal vitriol against him, saying that they have abandoned the traditions and etiquettes of politics because they cannot debate on real issues like development.

"Day by day, the Congress is stooping to new lows, they have abandoned the traditions and etiquettes of politics and have lost their courage to talk about the real issues like development," he said.

Prime Minister Modi challenged the Congress party to better Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's record of welfare in the state during her five-year term. "But their previous government's record is so dire, they don't even have the courage to remember Vasundhara ji's record," he added.

"When you don't have a record of the work you did, or a vision for the future development of the state, or have an answer for the political rifts within your party, the topic for your election campaign becomes Modi's caste. Tell me will that decide your vote? Can the Congress not get rid of the poison of communal divide?" the Prime Minister said.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

