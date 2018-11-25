Home Nation

Foreign Direct Investments zero under Khattar government: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Between 2017 and 2018, FDI of not even one rupee was received, which clearly goes to show the inept handling of the present government, the Congress spokesman said.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:05 PM

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that foreign direct investments in Haryana has completely dried up due to inept handling of the government by Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Citing the information provided by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in response to an RTI plea, the former industries minister of the state said during the first two years of the second term of the Congress Government — from 2009 to 2011 — the state drew Rs 1,086 crore worth of foreign direct investment (FDI), which doubled to Rs 2,495 crore over the next two years — 2012 to 2014.

He claimed since the BJP was voted to power, the state drew a mere Rs 92 crore worth of investment proposals between 2015 and 2016 and the figure shrunk further to Rs 41 crore between 2016 and 2017. Between 2017 and 2018, FDI of not even one rupee was received, which clearly goes to show the inept handling of the present government, the Congress spokesman said.

Surjewala said the Khattar government had claimed to have implemented several schemes to draw FDI to the state through such events as 'Happening Haryana' but instead facilitated dozens of foreign jaunts with the hard earned money of the people.

Now, the response to the RTI plea has clearly shown how the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and other representatives and senior officials had wasted crores of rupees in the name of Happening Haryana, Surjewala said. The Congress government had made the state number one in terms of all-round development and investment, but the BJP government has undone all the good work and reduced the state's development figure to zero in four-and-a-half-years in power, he said, adding that grim economic scenario has not only put a strain on state coffers but has also sent employment figures spiralling down.

He said for drawing investors, the state needs to ensure peace and a robust law and order situation, and, that's where the Khattar government has failed.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Surjewala said instead of touring the US, Canada, Israel, UK, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, Khattar should tell people how much investment came from his foreign visits and holding events such as Happening Haryana, apart from overseas conferences and roadshows.

