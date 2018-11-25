Home Nation

Gujarat: Two lion cubs found dead in Gir forest

Both the cubs, found in Paniya and Savarkundla ranges of Gir forest, possibly died of infighting and the carcasses had been sent for post mortem.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

lion cubs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two lion cubs were Sunday found dead in different parts of Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) D T Vasavada said both the cubs, found in Paniya and Savarkundla ranges of Gir forest, possibly died of infighting and the carcasses had been sent for post mortem.

In the case of the cub found dead in Paniya range, he said a male lion had been spotted by forest staff in the vicinity and it appeared to be an intruder.

Gujarat, in September, saw the deaths of 23 lions in the Gir forest area, 17 of them dying of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and bacterial fever.

Following the deaths, 36 lions were shifted to three rescue centres and administered vaccine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lion cubs Gir forests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp