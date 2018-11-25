'Modi will come and go, nation immortal'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his monthly radio address, ‘Mann ki Baat’, is about aspirations of the people and not his or the government’s achievements.

“When Mann ki Baat began, I decided that politics will not be a part of it. I will neither tom tom the achievements of the government nor sing my praises,” PM Modi said on Sunday. He also said that the “apprehensions” of the people are not “misplaced” that the programme could have been used as a political tool, an, to disseminate his and his government’s achievements.

Addressing his 50th monthly radio broadcast on All India Radio, the PM also remembered Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and Guru Nanak.

He said the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ journey started on October 3, 2014, and Sunday marked the Golden Jubilee episode.

The prime minister also narrated the story of how the idea for the programme came to him during a trip to Himachal Pradesh.

“The fact is, if a leader gets hold of a microphone with assured listeners to the tune of millions, what else does he need? ... When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ commenced, I had firmly decided that it would carry nothing political, any praise of the government or Modi, for that matter, anywhere. The greatest bulwark in ensuring adherence to my resolve has been you,” he said.

As a run up to each episode, the expectations and aspirations of listeners through their letters, online comments and phone calls are crystal clear, he said.

“Modi may come and go, but this country will never let go of its unity and permanence. Our culture will always be immortal,” the PM said.

The PM thanked the media for highlighting many issues, including cleanliness. “I thank the media for playing Mann Ki Baat on their channels on a regular basis. No political person is ever happy with the media. They think they don’t get enough coverage or get negative coverage. However, the media has made issues raised in the programme, their own,” Modi said.

The Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat campaign has figured prominently in the prime minister’s monthly radio broadcast.