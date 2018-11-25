Home Nation

Muslim body seeks President's intervention in Ayodhya situation

The letter underlined that it was important to maintain the communal harmony across the country, which could be disturbed during the Dharma Sabha.

Published: 25th November 2018

Shivsena workers take part in Maha Aarti at Siddhivinyak Temple in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM)on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the Ayodhya situation where thousands of Hindu activists and leaders have gathered for a 'Dharma Sabha where they are likely to spell out their strategy for construction of a grand Ram temple.

The AIMMM, an umbrella body of various Muslim organisations, said that such a congregation whose stated aim is to construct a grand Ram temple at the disputed site in the Uttar Pradesh temple town, was not only a threat for the law and order situation of the twin towns of Ayodhya-Faizabad but also for the entire nation.

"The peace-loving Muslim community of the twin cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad is being terrorized in the name of Ram Mandir. There are reports that a large number of peace-loving citizens have left the city amid fear.

"There is a genuine apprehension that the demonstrations may go out of control and attempts will be made to change the status quo of the Babri Masjid site," the letter signed by AIMMM President Naved Hamid, read.

The letter underlined that it was important to maintain the communal harmony across the country, which could be disturbed during the Dharma Sabha.

"The most unfortunate part of the whole matter is that the state government is exhibiting negligence in discharging its duty towards maintaining law and order, and if there is any attempt to change the current status quo of the Babri Masjid area it would be in total violation of the various directions and judgments of the Supreme Court," it said.

"We humbly request you to direct the Union and state governments to enhance the security in the area, ensure safety of life and property of the hapless Muslim community of Ayodhya and also to ensure compliance of orders of the Supreme Court.

"Supremacy of law must be upheld at all costs and nobody should be allowed to take law in their hands," the letter said.

  • Zarna
    Let the harmony in society be maintained.There's no need to make ram temple . Living with harmony and peace is need of today.
