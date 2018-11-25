NCTE allows arts and science colleges to offer four years integrated BEd

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has allowed arts and science

colleges to offer four-year integrated BEd programmes (BA BEd & BSc BEd) by sharing the existing physical resources.

It will be offered in two different categories: pre-primary to primary and upper-primary to secondary. Students can join these programmes after completing Plus Two with 50 per cent marks. The

the programme will integrate general studies, comprising mathematics, science, social science and humanities; professional studies comprising perspective in education, other core education courses, curriculum and pedagogy of school subjects and practicum related to the tasks and functions of a schoolteacher, NCTE said.

Currently, BEd programmes are offered as a two-year programme for students after graduation. The programme will be offered in four academic years, comprising eight semesters, inclusive of field-based experiences, teaching practice and internship. In each semester there will be 125 working days (minimum of 840 working hours), excluding the period of examinations and admissions.

The programme will permit sharing of existing physical resources in other departments of the university or college or composite teacher education institution. The NCTE has also developed a model curriculum for the programme. College wanting to start the programme has to increase the land area by 500 sq.mt. and built up area by 400 sq.m.t for an initial intake of one unit of 50 students.

Apart from head of the department, there has to be nine faculties (one each for physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, English, modern Indian language and two for educational studies) for arts stream and eight faculties (one each for history, geography, political science, economics, English and two for educational studies) for science stream.

The NCTE has also invited online application from December 3 to 31, for grant of recognition to four years integrated teacher education programme for the 2019-23 academic year, from higher education institutions offering UG, PG programme in liberal arts, humanities, social science, science, commerce, mathematics or multiple teacher education programmes.