Home Nation

NCTE allows arts and science colleges to offer four years integrated BEd

Currently, BEd programmes are offered as a two-year programme for students after graduation. The programme will be offered in four academic years, comprising eight semesters.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

College students

Image of college students used for representational purposes only. (File | EPS)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has allowed arts and science
colleges to offer four-year integrated BEd programmes (BA BEd & BSc BEd) by sharing the existing physical resources.

It will be offered in two different categories: pre-primary to primary and upper-primary to secondary. Students can join these programmes after completing Plus Two with 50 per cent marks. The
the programme will integrate general studies, comprising mathematics, science, social science and humanities; professional studies comprising perspective in education, other core education courses, curriculum and pedagogy of school subjects and practicum related to the tasks and functions of a schoolteacher, NCTE said.

Currently, BEd programmes are offered as a two-year programme for students after graduation. The programme will be offered in four academic years, comprising eight semesters, inclusive of field-based experiences, teaching practice and internship. In each semester there will be 125 working days (minimum of 840 working hours), excluding the period of examinations and admissions.

The programme will permit sharing of existing physical resources in other departments of the university or college or composite teacher education institution. The NCTE has also developed a model curriculum for the programme. College wanting to start the programme has to increase the land area by 500 sq.mt. and built up area by 400 sq.m.t for an initial intake of one unit of 50 students.

Apart from head of the department, there has to be nine faculties (one each for physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, English, modern Indian language and two for educational studies) for arts stream and eight faculties (one each for history, geography, political science, economics, English and two for educational studies) for science stream.

The NCTE has also invited online application from December 3 to 31, for grant of recognition to four years integrated teacher education programme for the 2019-23 academic year, from higher education institutions offering UG, PG programme in liberal arts, humanities, social science, science, commerce, mathematics or multiple teacher education programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCTE BEd programmes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp