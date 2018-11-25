Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi blames Congress for delay in Ayodhya verdict

He also mounted a scathing attack on the Congress for launching personal vitriol against him, saying that they have abandoned the traditions and etiquettes of politics.

Published: 25th November 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In his first rally in Alwar in the final phase leading up to the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress for the delay in verdict on Ram Mandir issue. Addressing a rally at Vijay Ground, he blamed that the Supreme Court judges were being harassed by Congress through threats of impeachment when they tried to give out the verdict on serious matters like Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He also attacked Congress for not having any relevant issues against BJP government which is why they have been talking about his mother and questioning his caste.

Ayodhya 'Dharma Sabha' LIVE : Won't accept any court decision against Ram temple, says Mahant Vasudevacharya

“When the hearing on the case was on in Supreme Court, it was Congress leader and a Rajya Sabha member who asked to delay the verdict on Ayodhya till 2019 because the elections were scheduled to be held in 2019. Is it any good to drag the top court into politics? The freedom of the law should be accepted by Congress. Should they be putting such kind of pressure on them? But Congress leaders have the audacity to go and say this in Supreme Court,” he said.

Kapil Sibal hit back by saying, “PM alleges that Congress was responsible for the matter not being heard in the SC, I being representative of one of the parties. I was only representing a stakeholder. Congress isn’t a party in the case nor is BJP. His remarks only show that PM wants to rake up this, for the purpose of election, for making political capital out of it.”

