Three children killed as bomb explodes in remote Arunachal village

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Three children, aged 2-10 years, were killed when a live bomb they thought was a toy went off accidentally near an Army firing range in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, an official said Sunday.

The incident occurred at Chirang village under Hayuliang circle on Saturday evening.

The children, including two girls, were playing with the live explosive device, which was collected by their parents from the nearby firing range and kept at their house.

They died on the spot, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) D Riba. The victims have been identified as Anisha Krong (10), a student of Class V, Yuman Krong (2) and Riya Krong (8), said Khupa police station incharge Hage Loder.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock and grief over the incident.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Khandu cautioned the villagers to avoid going near danger zones like the firing ranges.

He requested the Army to issue an advisory or put up signboards, saying 'Danger Zone' or 'Restricted Area', to avert trespassing.

"Such incidents should not recur for which extreme precautionary measures has to be put in place by the Army, the civil administration and the village elders," Khandu said in a statement.