Home Nation

Three children killed as bomb explodes in remote Arunachal village

The incident occurred at Chirang village under Hayuliang circle on Saturday evening.

Published: 25th November 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Three children, aged 2-10 years, were killed when a live bomb they thought was a toy went off accidentally near an Army firing range in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, an official said Sunday.

The incident occurred at Chirang village under Hayuliang circle on Saturday evening.

The children, including two girls, were playing with the live explosive device, which was collected by their parents from the nearby firing range and kept at their house.

They died on the spot, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) D Riba. The victims have been identified as Anisha Krong (10), a student of Class V, Yuman Krong (2) and Riya Krong (8), said Khupa police station incharge Hage Loder.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock and grief over the incident.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Khandu cautioned the villagers to avoid going near danger zones like the firing ranges.

He requested the Army to issue an advisory or put up signboards, saying 'Danger Zone' or 'Restricted Area', to avert trespassing.

"Such incidents should not recur for which extreme precautionary measures has to be put in place by the Army, the civil administration and the village elders," Khandu said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal village blast Pema Khandu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp