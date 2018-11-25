VHP raises pitch for Ram temple construction

By Express News Service

AYODHYA: Thousands of devotees, right-wing leaders and seers thronged the VHP's Dharam Sabha here on Sunday asking the government to bring in either an ordinance or a law to pave the way for temple construction at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Around 100 seers, who had descended on the temple town from across the country to participate in the Dharma Sabha, made it clear they wanted the entire land on which the makeshift temple of Lord Ram was standing at the disputed plot and not just a portion of it.

“We have been fighting this battle for the past 400 years and our patience should not be put to test anymore,” warned VHP vice-president Champat Rai.

However, there was another view that the judiciary, executive and legislature should work in tandem to pave the way for temple construction. They put the onus on the Centre to start temple construction.

“There is no point in waiting for the court order as it is not a priority issue for them... ,” said Rai while addressing over 50,000 Ram devotees.

Mahamandelshwar Pramanandji Maharaj, who presided over the sabha, suggested the Muslim parties involved in the title suit litigation should relinquish their claim to the disputed land before any ordinance was brought by the government.

Senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said the RSS would not let the authorities sit pretty over the issue till it reached its logical end.

The saints at the sabha asserted that they were ready to go to any extent if the court delivered a verdict against temple construction.

Meanwhile, Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, expressed the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would find a way to start construction of the Ram temple.

Amidst the sound of conch shells, slogans shouting and blaring loudspeakers, the ‘Dharam Sabha’ of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took off in Ayodhya on Sunday.

With tight security arrangements in place, while Bajrang dal activists were seen moving towards the venue brandishing mace and trident, groups were seen carrying swords and iron rods as well. Common devotees besides VHP, ABVP, Hindu Yuva Vahini, BJP activists along with saints and seers reached the temple town in large numbers. Even senior BJP leaders and party MPs were also present.

While the VHP had claimed that around three lakh people, including seers, would attend its ‘Dharma Sabha’, a moderate crowd of over 50,000 arrived in the temple town mainly from eastern and central UP.

“We have come here to revive the temple movement as it was in 1992,” said Mridul, 23, from Mau district.