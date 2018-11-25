Will realign with NDA if Modi government takes tangible steps for Ram temple: Sena

By Online Desk

Shiv Sena on Sunday said that re-allaince with BJP for 2019 general elections will happen only if the Modi government takes 'concrete' steps for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Let’s see what steps they (government) are taking. They can even bring in an ordinance. Shiv Sena, however, will rejoin NDA only if the government takes 'concrete' steps to build Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, while speaking to the New Indian Express.

She also said that the party does not aim to enter UP politics with this issue as perceived by many. "The aim is not to enter UP politics despite many thinking so. Our ambition is to remind the BJP that its poll promise for years (construction of Ram temple) is fulfilled" said the Shiv Sena leader, who is also a Member of Legislative Council in Maharashtra.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next step of the party, Kayande further said.

"The government seems to have forgotten that the VHP and RSS too are pitching for construction of Ram temple. Sena is hopeful that the government will take appropriate steps," she said.

The party, which had aligned with the BJP for 2014 general and Maharashtra assembly elections, had broken its alliance with the BJP last January.