Ask government why no schools, hospitals: JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday appealed youth of Mumbai to ask government why didn’t they build schools and hospitals instead of temple, as he addressed the ‘Samvidhan Bachav’ (Save Constitution) rally.

The rally, which featured members of 14 youth bodies from across the country, was attended by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra state NCP president Jayant Patil, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, women’s rights activist Trupti Desai and Kanhaiya Kumar among others.

The rally began from Shivaji statue at Deonar and culminated at Chaitua Bhoomi at Dadar, where Dr B R Ambedkar was cremated.

The rally was organized to oppose the government’s “wrong policies” and attempts to tamper with the constitution, the organizers said.