Bhim Army not to contest Lok Sabha polls; to support joint opposition nominee

Bhim Army chief said, they have the support of the country's 'Muslim brothers and everyone was uniting against the BJP.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

The Bhim Army at a rally in New Delhi. (File photo by PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Bhim Army Monday said it will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and instead support the candidates fielded jointly by the opposition parties against the BJP.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar alias Ravan called for Dalits and Muslims of the country to unite under one banner to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "which talks of changing the Constitution".

"Neither are we going to constitute a (political) party nor will we contest (Lok Sabha elections). We will make 'Bahujan Samaj' aware and unite them against the BJP," he told reporters.

"The BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) is strong and I want a strong alliance of other parties with it. I also appeal to all (non-BJP parties) to contest the elections under the leadership of (BSP supremo) Mayawati. I ask all Dalit organisations to unite," he said.

He further claimed to have the support of the country's "Muslim brothers" and said everyone was uniting against the BJP.

"We will uproot the BJP, which talks of changing the Constitution," he said.

The Bhim Army chief further accused the saffron party of taking refuge in issues like Ram Temple whenever elections approach but this time, he said, even Lord Ram will not save them.

Asked about the purpose of his Ayodhya visit, Chandrashekar said he came to find out the "reality" after receiving reports that Muslims were migrating from the temple town.

"I have got some messages that Muslims are migrating. I have realised that there is no such situation here," he said.

"I met officers and they assured me that they will not let any such thing (migration) happen and yesterday's event also passed off peacefully," he said referring to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Dharam Sabha' to press for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

