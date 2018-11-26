Home Nation

BJP backs Governor's decision on bringing J&K Bank under purview of RTI, CVC, state legislature

The SAC approved that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009 shall be applicable to the bank like other PSUs.

Published: 26th November 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP said state Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to treat the J&K Bank as a public sector undertaking will go a long way in ensuring transparency and dealing with public money.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank was on Friday brought under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) guidelines and the state legislature, an official said.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Malik, approved the proposal for treating the J&K Bank Limited as a public sector undertaking, the official said.

The SAC approved that the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, 2009 shall be applicable to the bank like other PSUs.

Besides, the bank shall follow CVC guidelines, he added.

"Bringing J&K Bank under the purview of RTI by state government is a welcome step. It will go a long way in ensuring transparency in dealing with public money by the premium banking company of the state," BJP state chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

He said that there are lakhs of people in the state who have their money and investments in the bank without even knowing the investments by bank or the list and number of defaulters.

There had been serious allegations in the media against functioning of the bank, but till date the bank succeeded in hiding truth under the carpet as it was evading supply of information being out of the RTI regime, Sethi said.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party is of the view that supply of information on request by the bank will ensure not only its transparency but also boost confidence of masses in security of their money, Sethi said.

Sethi noted that bringing the J&K Bank under the RTI was long-overdue and the step taken by the state government was in the right direction.

"In coming times, many illegalities will come out when information under RTI start pouring in. Public has the right to know if transactions of the bank is above board or not. The J&K Bank having major stake of the state government couldn't avoid public glare," he said.

The state chief spokesperson said that politics being played by vested elements on the issue and raking in Article 370 is not only false but also a total misunderstanding of the situation.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday criticised the decision to treat the Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a pubic sector undertaking, saying it "smacks of attempts to fiddle with the basic character of the state's special status".

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday lauded Malik's decision and alleged that the J&K Bank had been "misused" by the state's ruling families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K Bank Satya Pal Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp