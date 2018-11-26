Congress to launch drive to mobilise Dalits

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress will launch a 90-day nationwide drive from Nov 26 in a major push to mobilize its traditional Dalit vote bank ahead of the 2019 national elections.

Though the event would largely be a Congress show, party managers have also roped in CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and LJD's Sharad Yadav to broad base the platform.

The starting point, said Nitin Raut, in charge of AICC SC department, would be a mega Dalit conclave in Delhi on Nov 26, to be observed as the "Save Constitution" day. The drive would be branded as "Samvidhan Se Swabhiman Tak" (from Constitution to Self Respect) basically reminding the community how the BJP has been against it since 2014 and all that the previous Congress government's did for Dalits.

"We want to connect with each Dalit voter in the country. We will hold parleys with community groups at the panchayat level," Raut told this paper.

Party insiders acknowledged launching a nationwide drive would come with huge logistical challenges given the neglect that party organization has suffered over the past decades.

However, a five phased blueprint to take the message down to the community clusters in villages has been drawn up. This would include family interactions, marches and taking a pledge to fight the BJP followed by rallies wherever Dalits are over 10 percent of the population, save Constitution events at the district level culminating in bigger rallies at the state level.

Besides, party units at all these levels would also be set up over the coming weeks to nurture Dalit leadership, said party leaders.

A key element of the drive would be the government diluting the law meant to protect the Dalits and blocking special funds for community welfare.

An online initiative Dalit Shakti, on the lines of Project Shakti, to strengthen booth level teams would be started on Monday, Raut added.