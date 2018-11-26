Constitution Day events on Monday at Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President of India Ram Nath Kovind will on Monday inaugurate the Constitution Day celebrations of the Supreme Court of India along with Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the apex court at Vigyan Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly programme – Mann Ki Baat– remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who played a very important role in the Constituent Assembly during the formulation of the Constitution.

Every year Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India. While it was adopted on November 26, 1949, the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

It was on November 19, 2015, the Government of India through a gazette notification declared November 26 as the Constitution Day.

According to the government notification, the Constitution Day was also a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Various judges and legal luminaries will speak on the occasion.