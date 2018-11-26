Home Nation

Constitution Day events on Monday at Supreme Court

Every year Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Published: 26th November 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  President of India Ram Nath Kovind will on Monday inaugurate the Constitution Day celebrations of the Supreme Court of India along with Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the apex court at Vigyan Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly programme – Mann Ki Baat– remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who played a very important role in the Constituent Assembly during the formulation of the Constitution.

Every year Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India. While it was adopted on November 26, 1949, the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

It was on November 19, 2015, the Government of India through a gazette notification declared November 26 as the Constitution Day.

According to the government notification, the Constitution Day was also a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Various judges and legal luminaries will speak on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Constitution Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp