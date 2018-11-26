Chhattisgarh: Eight Maoists gunned down in Sukma encounter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight Maoists were gunned down and one was seriously injured on Monday during an encounter between the ultras and Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guards (DRG) and 206 and 208 CoBRA units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Saklar village of Sukma district in the state. Two DRG troopers were also martyred during the exchange of fire.

Security officials called the operation a "major success", saying they even recovered the bodies of all Maoists. The rebels usually take away the bodies of their fallen comrades during such encounters. Sukma SP Abhishek Meena said the process to evacuate the bodies of the dead soldiers and Maoists was started even as the encounter raged on. All the Maoists belonged to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Security officials said that the Reserve Guard (DRG) team reached Saklar this morning and the encounter, which lasted for almost 2 hours, started around 9.40 am. Of the rebels killed in the encounter, two were carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each. Officials said arms, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered from the scene of the encounter.

The security officials reached the spot after receiving information that Naxals had thrown some weapons in a pond near Sakler. As the forces dipped into the pond to fish out the weapons, the Naxals opened fire.

On Sunday, security personnel killed two Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. One police officer was injured during the gun battle. The encounter took place when teams of DRG and Special Task Force (STF) were carrying out a combing operation as part of the anti-Naxal drive in Gangaloor and Madded areas of the state.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said that a combined squad of DRG and STF was cordoning off the jungles between Nilamadgu and Korinjed in Madded area, 450 km from Raipur, when it came under fire from the rebels. The body of a Naxal, one .303 rifle and one muzzle-loading gun were recovered from the scene on Sunday.