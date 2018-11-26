Home Nation

Fighting couple goes to Supreme Court, says sorry, ends lawsuit

Published: 26th November 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s not every day that a fighting couple takes their tussle to the Supreme Court only to apologise to each other, end their litigation and part ways. But that’s exactly what happened when Justice Kurian Joseph mediated in a recent case, continuing his efforts to end rounds of litigation between fighting spouses. 

The couple, Kiran and Abhishek Sharma, got married in 2010, and eventually decided to part ways due to differences between them. Thereafter, they filed several cases against each other.

When the issue reached the apex court, a bench of Justices Joseph and A M Khanwilkar referred their case for mediation, but the mediator informed the court that the couple was unable to resolve their disputes, and requested that the court intervene.

The judges then decided to interact with them, and the couple soon agreed to resolve their disputes and said “sorry” to each other. The husband agreed to pay the wife a settlement amount of  Rs 5 crore.

“The petitioner husband has submitted that he feels sorry on whatever has gone wrong on his part. The respondent-wife also submits that if she has done anything wrong, she feels sorry for that,” the bench said.

Mom-girls tussle averted
A few months ago, Justice Joseph resolved a feud between a mother and her three daughters fighting for control over business - by asking them to sit together and talk it out. He provided them a room in the court complex.

  • N Singh
    Was present for this case - Husband had out of wedlock child with another woman and left his wife. He is son of a politician.
    1 day ago reply

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    How is wife feeling sorry ? Just eight years marriage
    3 days ago reply

  • k p rao
    It seems the SC does not have any other serious work these days and keeps on giving dates. Tarikh pe tarikh.
    4 days ago reply
