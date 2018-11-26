Fighting couple goes to Supreme Court, says sorry, ends lawsuit

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s not every day that a fighting couple takes their tussle to the Supreme Court only to apologise to each other, end their litigation and part ways. But that’s exactly what happened when Justice Kurian Joseph mediated in a recent case, continuing his efforts to end rounds of litigation between fighting spouses.

The couple, Kiran and Abhishek Sharma, got married in 2010, and eventually decided to part ways due to differences between them. Thereafter, they filed several cases against each other.

When the issue reached the apex court, a bench of Justices Joseph and A M Khanwilkar referred their case for mediation, but the mediator informed the court that the couple was unable to resolve their disputes, and requested that the court intervene.

The judges then decided to interact with them, and the couple soon agreed to resolve their disputes and said “sorry” to each other. The husband agreed to pay the wife a settlement amount of Rs 5 crore.

“The petitioner husband has submitted that he feels sorry on whatever has gone wrong on his part. The respondent-wife also submits that if she has done anything wrong, she feels sorry for that,” the bench said.

Mom-girls tussle averted

A few months ago, Justice Joseph resolved a feud between a mother and her three daughters fighting for control over business - by asking them to sit together and talk it out. He provided them a room in the court complex.