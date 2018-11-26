Home Nation

Indian delegation to explore contracts in $500 bn Saudi infra projects

The infrastructure projects are part of the Kingdom's initiative to expand their economy through major structural changes and developing mega projects, new roads and railroads, airports and tourism.

Published: 26th November 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

HUDCO, a ‘Miniratna’ firm, provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Indian delegation of top company representatives from the infrastructure, housing and allied sectors, as well as the entertainment industry, will be on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in the $500 billion mega city projects being executed in the Kingdom, an official said here.

A Union Commerce Ministry release on Monday said that the tour has been organised by the Economic Diplomacy Division of India's External Affairs Ministry (MEA). The delegation to Riyadh will be led by MEA Additional Secretary Manoj Bharti.

The infrastructure projects are part of the Kingdom's initiative to expand their economy through major structural changes and developing mega projects, new roads and railroads, airports, seaports and tourism.

"The projects coming up in Saudi Arabia are part of 'Vision 2030', launched by the Kingdom, in order to shift from an oil-based economy to an industrial manufacturing-based productive economy," the statement said.

"Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority has recently issued more than 400 licences to Indian firms. There is also scope for Indian companies to partner in the high-speed 450-km railway line linking Mecca and Medina and construction of an airport in Jeddah," it added.

Indian investments in Saudi Arabia are worth $1.5 billion while Saudi Arabia has invested $16 million in India.

Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest trading partner of India with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in 2016-17. As India's largest supplier of crude oil, Saudi Arabia accounts for about 20 per cent of India's total annual imports.

The 3.2 million-strong Indian community is the largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia and sends $10 billion in annual remittances back to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi infra projects Vision 2030

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eshrat Jehan
    Manoj Bharti is an expert on secular economic and inclusive development. So he is not right candidate for the delegation. Kindly ask Sitaram Yechury for any good Saud expert for exploration of contract.
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp