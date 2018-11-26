Home Nation

Jail inmates have liquor inside barrack; 6 officials suspended

After local TV news channels repeatedly telecast the footage, the authorities swung into action and shifted the four inmates seen in the video to other jails.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Raebareli jail video showing inmates having drinks inside the barrack went viral on social media Monday, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend six officials, including a senior jail superintendent.

The video also showed one of the inmates calling someone using a mobile phone to order liquor, and another threatening someone to get money.

After local TV news channels repeatedly telecast the footage, the authorities swung into action and shifted the four inmates seen in the video to other jails.

An FIR has been lodged against them under various sections of the IPC and Prisons act, Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar said.

He said that after the video came to light, the jail premises was checked by the administration and local authorities and four mobiles and a SIM card were recovered.

Those suspended included senior jail superintendent Pramod Kumar Shukla and three jail warders, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raebareli jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp