Home Nation

Madan Mohan Malviya’s grandson named new chancellor of BHU

The Chancellor of BHU, elected by the university Court, holds the office for a term of three years or continues to be in office until the election of his successor.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Banaras Hindu University (Ventuno Screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Justice Girdhar Malviya, retired judge of Allahabad High Court, was named the new chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at a full court of the prestigious university convened in Varanasi on Monday. Justice Malviya is the grandson of Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malviya who had established BHU, the largest residential central university in Asia in 1916.

Prior to this, senior Congressman and former MP, Dr Karna Singh had been on the post. However, in all 11 names, including former Vice-Chancellor Professor Punjab Singh, YC Simadri, Prof. Murli Manohar Joshi and Varanasi royal family’s Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh, were doing round for the coveted position in the university.

Justice Malviya’s name was proposed by BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar. After a long debate and confabulations, the consensus was built and members of the court put their seal on the name of Justice Malviya as the next BHU chancellor. The university has sent the name of Justice Malviya to the President of India for approval.

In fact, the court is a body which elects the chancellor. Forty MPs from different states of the country happen to be the members of this body but in Monday’s meeting no one was present. The Chancellor of BHU, elected by the university Court, holds the office for a term of three years or continues to be in office until the election of his successor.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Girdhar Malviya Banaras Hindu University Madan Mohan Malviya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp