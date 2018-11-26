Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti rules out going to court against Governor's decision to dissolve J&K Assembly

The state was put under Governor's Rule on June 19 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition government with the PDP, but the governor decided to keep the the Assembly in suspended animation.

Published: 26th November 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday ruled out approaching the court against Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the state assembly.

The assembly was abruptly dissolved on November 21, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 MLAs from other parties.

Mufti in a tweet said, "Some sincere suggestions from well wishers for me to go to court against governor's dissolution of assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard state interests.

It is my considered opinion that we must go to people's court which is superior to any other forum.

" The governor had justified the decision, saying it was necessary to stop the use of money and horse-trading in government formation.

Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

