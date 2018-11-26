Home Nation

No presence of Islamic State in Kashmir: IG S P Pani

Earlier, there were frequent instances of waving of IS flag flags in the Kashmir Valley. However, the trend has stopped now.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Kashmir S P Pani ruled out the presence of the Islamic State 
in Kashmir.  “The Delhi police had some inputs and shared with J&K police and we arrested the trio from Srinagar. The arrested men are IS-inspired militants. The trio was trying to form a module but the militants were busted,” the IG said.

Earlier, there were frequent instances of waving of IS flag flags in the Kashmir Valley, especially in volatile Jamia Masjid area of downtown Srinagar after Friday prayers. However, the trend has stopped now. 

Another police officer also dismissed the presence of any militant group by the name of the ISJK in the state. 

“There is no organised organization by the name ISJK. There are some IS-inspired militants and they are being labeled as ISJK. The IS-inspired militants don’t have any infrastructure in the State. They operate through inspiration and ideology. Dubious cyber entities entice and regulate them,” the officer said.  

