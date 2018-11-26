Home Nation

India blasts Pakistan for lack of action against 26/11 conspirators

The 26/11 attack case has completed its 10th year but none of the seven suspects in Pakistan has been punished yet, showing that the case had never been on its priority list.

Ten years to the day after the Mumbai terror attacks, India accused Pakistan of "showing little sincerity" in bringing to justice the perpetrators and urged the neighbouring country to give up its double standards. 

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice. The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity," MEA said in a statement.

“The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil,” the MEA added.

“We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation,” it said.

Mumbai came to a standstill on this very day in 2008 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to India's financial capital via the sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

The attacks took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

