PM Modi attacks Congress for seeking video proof of surgical strike

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Modi on Monday launched another scathing attack on the Congress saying that when Indians felt proud that the Army conducted a surgical strike, the grand old party alone raised questions on it and demanded video proof of the exercise. The PM was speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

"Will the soldier carry a camera when he goes across the border to fight?", Modi asked.

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, PM Modi alleged that the Congress was back then only giving lessons in patriotism.

He said, "India will never forget the 26/11 attack, and neither forget the perpetrators. Justice will surely be done, I want to assure the country."

Modi also said that his government had responded to terrorists and Naxals in their own language.

The PM added that the Congress calls Naxals revolutionaries and then issues them the certificates.

Hitting out at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi also said: "Today is 26/ 11... Ten years back, New Delhi was being ruled by "Madam". She was governing the country with a remote control..."

In Vidisha on Sunday, PM Modi had attacked the Congress for dragging his parents into the election campaign.

"A Congress leader first used abusive language for my mother, who doesn’t even understand the R of Rajneeti (politics) and neither knows where actually Madhya Pradesh is. But the leaders of Congress didn’t stop there. When they didn’t get anything by abusing my mother, they’ve now dragged my father into their political speeches," Modi questioned.

The Prime Minister will address rallies in Dungarpur and Kota later in the day.

India's financial capital Mumbai came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

(With Inputs from PTI)