Home Nation

Mumbai terror attack still remains in India’s collective memory: President: President Kovind

The President said that the people of India are the "ultimate custodians" of the Constitution and it is in them that sovereignty vests and it's in their name that the Constitution was adopted.

Published: 26th November 2018 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing at the inauguration of the Constitution Day Celebrations, organised by the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that horrific images of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks still remain in India’s collective memory and “we are honour bound” to get justice for those who suffered.

IN PICS | Samvidhan Divas: Commemorating Indian Constitution Day

Kovind, who was speaking at the inaugural function of ‘Constitution Day Celebrations’ said, “I refer to the terror attacks in Mumbai on this day, exactly 10 years later. As a nation and the people, we are honour bound to get justice for the individuals and families that suffered.”

Justice Lokur, in his speech, said that the country had faced a huge challenge posed by terrorists on November 26, 2008 when “unusually large number of men, women and children in the financial capital of the country became victims of a senseless terror attack in which more than 250 people lost their lives”.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said terrorists and some others speak about the human rights of terrorists but what about the human rights of the victims of such attacks. “We need to understand that terrorists are equipped with most deadly weapons. They also claim human rights and fair trial which we must give,” he said. “Terrorists claim human rights since our Constitution provides it but what about the human rights of victims of terror attacks? It is something which we need to discuss,” Prasad said.

SCBA president Vikas Singh said there was need to have a law to “outsmart the terrorists” by ensuring that by legislation, media is restrained from publishing the names of organisation and perpetrators of terror attacks because the whole purpose such an attack is to gain publicity.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Constitution Day President Ram Nath Kovind

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Arun
    Media to be restrained from publishing terrorist organization..a good practice
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp