Mumbai terror attack still remains in India’s collective memory: President: President Kovind

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that horrific images of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks still remain in India’s collective memory and “we are honour bound” to get justice for those who suffered.

Kovind, who was speaking at the inaugural function of ‘Constitution Day Celebrations’ said, “I refer to the terror attacks in Mumbai on this day, exactly 10 years later. As a nation and the people, we are honour bound to get justice for the individuals and families that suffered.”

Justice Lokur, in his speech, said that the country had faced a huge challenge posed by terrorists on November 26, 2008 when “unusually large number of men, women and children in the financial capital of the country became victims of a senseless terror attack in which more than 250 people lost their lives”.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said terrorists and some others speak about the human rights of terrorists but what about the human rights of the victims of such attacks. “We need to understand that terrorists are equipped with most deadly weapons. They also claim human rights and fair trial which we must give,” he said. “Terrorists claim human rights since our Constitution provides it but what about the human rights of victims of terror attacks? It is something which we need to discuss,” Prasad said.

SCBA president Vikas Singh said there was need to have a law to “outsmart the terrorists” by ensuring that by legislation, media is restrained from publishing the names of organisation and perpetrators of terror attacks because the whole purpose such an attack is to gain publicity.