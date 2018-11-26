Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl 'sexually harassed, beaten up' by youth in Muzaffarnagar

Rape, crime against woman

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth in a village and beaten up by him when she objected to his behaviour, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Malira village Sunday when the girl went to buy milk. She was intercepted by the youth, who allegedly misbehaved with her. When she objected to his behaviour, the youth beat her up, Station House Officer Anil Kaperwan said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The youth is on the run.

Dalit Girl Rape

