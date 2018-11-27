Andaman's forbidden areas remain off-limits

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Administration on Monday issued clarification on the issue of the removal of Restricted Area Permit (RAP), which has been linked to the killing of an American tourist by the Sentinelese tribe in the North Sentinel Island by a section of the media.

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration clarified that relaxation of RAP does not give access to any new areas into which they were not permitted entry before.

“All prohibited areas, which include Tribal Areas (as also North Sentinel Island) continue to remain off limits as hithertofore. These prohibited areas remain off limits not only to foreigners but to Indian Nationals as well. RAP was an additional document which imposed delays of upto one hour for foreign nationals immediately on landing in A&N Islands. This document was not intended to grant or refuse access into A&N. The sole determinant of entry was and continues to remain possession of a valid Visa,” the administration mentioned in an official communication on Monday.