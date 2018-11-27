Home Nation

Blow to Chidambaram as government okays prosecution in Maxis case

 IN a setback to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Centre has given sanction to prosecute the former Union minister in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Centre has given sanction to prosecute the former Union minister in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The ED has charged Chidambaram and his son Karti with money laundering under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court the accused was misleading the agency and made false statements. The accused also suppressed details about bank accounts in other countries and the money received from various sources.

“Custodial interrogation is required since new materials have surfaced after filing of the charge sheet,” said the ED, also represented by special public prosecutor N K Matta.

Meanwhile, CBI special Judge O P Saini extended protection from arrest to Chidambaram and Karti till December 18. Out of the 18 accused, sanctions against five former government servants are awaited and the agency has got three weeks to obtain sanction. There is no need for sanction to prosecute the other 12 accused as they are private persons. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram Aircel-Maxis case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp