Blow to Chidambaram as government okays prosecution in Maxis case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Centre has given sanction to prosecute the former Union minister in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The ED has charged Chidambaram and his son Karti with money laundering under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court the accused was misleading the agency and made false statements. The accused also suppressed details about bank accounts in other countries and the money received from various sources.

“Custodial interrogation is required since new materials have surfaced after filing of the charge sheet,” said the ED, also represented by special public prosecutor N K Matta.

Meanwhile, CBI special Judge O P Saini extended protection from arrest to Chidambaram and Karti till December 18. Out of the 18 accused, sanctions against five former government servants are awaited and the agency has got three weeks to obtain sanction. There is no need for sanction to prosecute the other 12 accused as they are private persons.