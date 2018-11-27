Charge framed against former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

By UNI

PATNA: A special court constituted for hearing the cases relating to MPs, MLAs and MLCs, today framed charge against former Bihar Chief Minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi for violation of law during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Special court judge Parshuram Singh Yadav read out the charges against Mr Manjhi in his presence, which he denied.

After that Mr Manjhi requested for hearing of the case saying he had not committed any thing wrong as mentioned in chargesheet.

The court ordered the prosecution to present witness in this case to prove the charges framed against Mr Manjhi.

According to the prosecution, Mr Manjhi had used flags of two parties on his vehicle during campaigning in 2014 Lok Sabha elections under Kotwali police station area in Gaya district.

An FIR in this connection was registered against him at Kotwali police station on March 30.