Home Nation

Charge framed against former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

According to the prosecution, Mr Manjhi had used flags of two parties on his vehicle during campaigning in 2014 Lok Sabha elections under Kotwali police station area in Gaya district.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. (File)

By UNI

PATNA: A special court constituted for hearing the cases relating to MPs, MLAs and MLCs, today framed charge against former Bihar Chief Minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi for violation of law during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Special court judge Parshuram Singh Yadav read out the charges against Mr Manjhi in his presence, which he denied.

After that Mr Manjhi requested for hearing of the case saying he had not committed any thing wrong as mentioned in chargesheet.

The court ordered the prosecution to present witness in this case to prove the charges framed against Mr Manjhi.

According to the prosecution, Mr Manjhi had used flags of two parties on his vehicle during campaigning in 2014 Lok Sabha elections under Kotwali police station area in Gaya district.

An FIR in this connection was registered against him at Kotwali police station on March 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jitin ram manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ranae Mumbai

    The ED said in the CBI court that the vendetta NDA Government had issued permission to arrest the former Finance minister Similarly the former CM of Bihar Mr JintanMannjhi had been harassed by the special court enquring of the MLA&MPs threatening "him not to join the ""Maghaghanabandhan"before the Lokhsaba Election of 2019 These Vendetta Polotics are being observed by all the Indians who will act jurdiciously in the ensuing Lokhsaba Election 2019
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp