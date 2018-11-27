Dragged out of police van, man dies after being thrashed in front of cops in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a man was badly thrashed by an angry mob after being dragged out of police vehicle, the video of which went viral on social media in Shamli district of western UP on

Tuesday. The victim later succumbed to injuries. However, the incident raised the political tempers in the state as the opposition -- Samajwadi Party and Congress -- condemned the law and order situation and demanded CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the issue.

The video of the horrific act shows a youngster, who is sitting in the Dial 100 police van and surrounded by cops, being thrashed by an angry mob. He was then pulled out of the vehicle and beaten up mercilessly again.

The incident came to light in Hathchoya village in Jhinjhana area where the inebriated victim, identified as

Tarashpal, got into a brawl with some local men who started beating him up. In the melee, some villagers informed the cops by ringing at Dial 100 and a police party reached the site of trouble. Despite the presence of cops who had already made Tarashpal sit inside the police van, the angry villagers kept on

thrashing him and alter he died due to injuries he had sustained. Tarashpal’s family members later staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, SP, Shamli, Ajay Kumar, claimed that all the cops present on the site of incident were suspended with immediate effect. "We have come to know about the video in which a person is being

beaten after being dragged out of police van. All the policemen seen in the video have been suspended for their laxity. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted,” Kumar said. He, however, denied that the person died in front of the policemen. “There were reports that the person had died in front of the police, but that is not true."

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government saying that law and order had come down several notches since the BJP government came to power in

the state. While State congress spokekamn Anshu Awasthi demanded CM’s resignation over the issue, Samajwadi Party called it ‘jungle raj’ in UP.