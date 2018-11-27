Home Nation

Dragged out of police van, man dies after being thrashed in front of cops in Uttar Pradesh

A video of the incident went viral raising the political tempers in the state with Opposition condemning law and order situation.

Published: 27th November 2018 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a man was badly thrashed by an angry mob after being dragged out of police vehicle, the video of which went viral on social media in Shamli district of western UP on
Tuesday. The victim later succumbed to injuries. However, the incident raised the political tempers in the state as the opposition -- Samajwadi Party and Congress -- condemned the law and order situation and demanded CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the issue.

The video of the horrific act shows a youngster, who is sitting in the Dial 100 police van and surrounded by cops, being thrashed by an angry mob. He was then pulled out of the vehicle and beaten up mercilessly again.

The incident came to light in Hathchoya village in Jhinjhana area where the inebriated victim, identified as
Tarashpal, got into a brawl with some local men who started beating him up. In the melee, some villagers informed the cops by ringing at Dial 100 and a police party reached the site of trouble. Despite the presence of cops who had already made Tarashpal sit inside the police van, the angry villagers kept on
thrashing him and alter he died due to injuries he had sustained. Tarashpal’s family members later staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, SP, Shamli, Ajay Kumar, claimed that all the cops present on the site of incident were suspended with immediate effect. "We have come to know about the video in which a person is being
beaten after being dragged out of police van. All the policemen seen in the video have been suspended for their laxity. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted,” Kumar said. He, however, denied that the person died in front of the policemen. “There were reports that the person had died in front of the police, but that is not true."

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government saying that law and order had come down several notches since the BJP government came to power in
the state. While State congress spokekamn Anshu Awasthi demanded CM’s resignation over the issue, Samajwadi Party called it ‘jungle raj’ in UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP viral video Man thrashed man dragged out of police staion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp