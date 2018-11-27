Google faces flak for showing girls' schools, hostels to users searching for 'bitches near me,' later fixes it

By Online Desk

'When in doubt, Google it' is the universal mantra we apply to find an answer, whether it's right or wrong. But guess what this Twitter user got when she googled for "bitches near me"?

Google Maps results displayed a list of women PGs and girls' schools. Well, if you can't believe it, check out her tweet here.

Google, can you explain why this fuckin exists pic.twitter.com/w0eslFoVSz — aesthetic potato (@AHappyChipmunk) November 25, 2018

Shocked like all of us, she tagged Google and Google Maps on Twitter, seeking a reply for the disturbing results.

Meanwhile, a lot of Twitter users tried out the same search term and were taken aback to see the same outcome. The distressed users took to Twitter to share their results from different locations across the country.

Google needs to fix this.

Not funny. @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/lroLJqiQQb — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) November 25, 2018

LMFAOOOO this is in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/OYAly5qL5c — AV (@ameypv) November 25, 2018

If you're trying to carry out a search right now, you won't be able to see the results as Google finally fixed the glitch. Yes, it doesn't work anymore and we verified it too.

Even Twitter user '@AHappyChipmunk' gave a thumbs up on Twitter verifying the same.

But why did it happen in the first place?

Google's algorithm is squarely to blame. Since 'bitches' is a widely used slang term for women, however misogynistic it is, the search engine picked it up wrongly.

It's not the first time Google has showed such worrisome results. Earlier, even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had tweeted about the issue with Google's algorithm.

It's high time the search engine works on its policies and algorithm to avoid such instances in future without waiting for users to flag the issue.