Home Nation

Government focused on inclusive growth of all, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

We are taking the country forward on the path to becoming ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader), Naqvi was quoted as saying by his office.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday met a delegation of Muslims and assured them that the Narendra Modi government was committed to “inclusive growth” of all. Naqvi also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party was carrying the “veil of secularism” and the “bag of communalism” and this was the “brand new Identity” of the grand old party. 

Speaking with the delegation in the national capital, Naqvi claimed that the real face of the Congress was “road par tilak, room mein topi” (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room). The minister said “inclusive growth” was the “rashtraniti” (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the “rajdharma” of the BJP.

“We are taking the country forward on the path to becoming ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader),” he was quoted as saying by his office. 

Alleging that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from “bankruptcy of logic and facts”, Naqvi said the language of Congress leaders during the ongoing election campaign proves that they don’t have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Narendra Modi Muslims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp