Government focused on inclusive growth of all, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday met a delegation of Muslims and assured them that the Narendra Modi government was committed to “inclusive growth” of all. Naqvi also attacked the Congress, alleging that the party was carrying the “veil of secularism” and the “bag of communalism” and this was the “brand new Identity” of the grand old party.

Speaking with the delegation in the national capital, Naqvi claimed that the real face of the Congress was “road par tilak, room mein topi” (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room). The minister said “inclusive growth” was the “rashtraniti” (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the “rajdharma” of the BJP.

“We are taking the country forward on the path to becoming ‘vishwaguru’ (world leader),” he was quoted as saying by his office.

Alleging that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from “bankruptcy of logic and facts”, Naqvi said the language of Congress leaders during the ongoing election campaign proves that they don’t have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.