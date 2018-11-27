Home Nation

Gurugram man killed by neighbour after objecting to affair with wife

The victim's head was smashed with a steel rod multiple times.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

After objecting to an ‘illicit’ affair between his wife and neighbour, a man was brutally murdered by the latter in Gurugram’s Sector 83. According to the police, the victim, Vikram Yadav, a resident of Sikanderpur in Sector 85, was attacked with a steel rod multiple times by Ramesh Yadav aka Tinu near a roundabout.

According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Kumar, Vikram's elder brother, the accused and Vikram's wife Geeta were involved in an illicit relationship which the brothers objected to. Ramesh Kumar said Tinu asked Vikram to meet him near a chowk on Sunday evening in Sector 83 and smashed his head with a rod several times.

"Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, he succumbed to his injuries," said the brother of the victim 

The victim, who was a driver with a senior doctor attached to the Haryana Animal Husbandry Department in Gurugram, had married Geeta in 2007 according to the FIR. Police sources revealed that Tinu, who is absconding, is married to a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher posted outside the city.

“The victim’s body was handed over to his family consisting of his wife, brother and two kids late on Monday evening after a post-mortem examination," said the investigating officer.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram man murder Gurugram neighbour affair Sector 83 Gurugram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp