Gurugram man killed by neighbour after objecting to affair with wife

By Online Desk

After objecting to an ‘illicit’ affair between his wife and neighbour, a man was brutally murdered by the latter in Gurugram’s Sector 83. According to the police, the victim, Vikram Yadav, a resident of Sikanderpur in Sector 85, was attacked with a steel rod multiple times by Ramesh Yadav aka Tinu near a roundabout.

According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Kumar, Vikram's elder brother, the accused and Vikram's wife Geeta were involved in an illicit relationship which the brothers objected to. Ramesh Kumar said Tinu asked Vikram to meet him near a chowk on Sunday evening in Sector 83 and smashed his head with a rod several times.

"Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, he succumbed to his injuries," said the brother of the victim

The victim, who was a driver with a senior doctor attached to the Haryana Animal Husbandry Department in Gurugram, had married Geeta in 2007 according to the FIR. Police sources revealed that Tinu, who is absconding, is married to a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher posted outside the city.

“The victim’s body was handed over to his family consisting of his wife, brother and two kids late on Monday evening after a post-mortem examination," said the investigating officer.