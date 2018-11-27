Home Nation

PM Modi keen to make India disaster resilient: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a special interest in making the country more disaster resilient.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 04:58 AM

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on making India a disaster resilient country, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday, adding that half the battle against disasters can be won by improving early warning systems.  

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th foundation day celebrations of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA, Rijiju said the organisation has changed the way disaster management is looked at and has increased awareness about disaster management. 

“India is taking a lead role in matters pertaining to disaster management. Half the battle against disasters would be won by increasing disaster awareness and improving early warning systems,” he said.
The union minister of state for home said with such a vast geography and population, India has come a long way in managing disasters.  “The world cannot ignore India when it comes to disaster risk reduction,” he said.  Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a special interest in making the country more disaster resilient.  

Member of the NDMA, RK Jain, also highlighted the importance of the NDMA, saying since its formation, it has contributed a great deal in effective disaster response, which is visible, but also towards overall disaster risk reduction. 

An official statement said that early warning systems need to involve the communities at risk, generate public awareness, effectively disseminate warning and ensure there is a constant state of preparedness. 
Earlier this month, authorities could evacuate thousands before Cyclone Gaja made its landfall as its path was accurately predicted, read the statement.

