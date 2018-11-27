INLD leaders resign in show of support to Ajay Chautala, sons

By ANI

KAITHAL: Followers of expelled Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders Ajay Singh Chautala and his sons Dushyant Singh and Digvijay Chautala, along with select senior leaders of the party, have submitted their resignations.

The supporters of Ajay and his sons submitted their resignations on Monday, reportedly owing to unacceptable treatment of the ousted leaders by the party.

Dushyant Singh's supporters further said a rally will be held in Jind on December 9 in order to show their support to Singh.

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD Chief Om Prakash Chautala on November 14 had removed his son Ajay Singh Chautala from the post of the party's state unit secretary general and also expelled him from the party's primary membership for allegedly "vitiating the party discipline."

This came nearly two weeks after Dushyant Chautala and his brother Digvijay were expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Dushyant, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Hisar, was also removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board.

Both, Dushyant and Digvijay were accused of indiscipline, hooliganism and spreading disaffection within the party against the party leadership during the birthday celebrations of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal in Gohana on October 7.