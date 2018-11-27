Home Nation

Kalka-Howrah Express train catches fire in Haryana, five injured

The fire erupted on Tuesday early morning when the train was on it’s way to Delhi from Kalka railway station near Chandigarh.

Published: 27th November 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

As per sources, the fire erupted in the front coach of 12312 Kalka Howrah Express between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra around 4 am. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five people were injured as a fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka-Howrah Express train near Kurukshetra in Haryana on Tuesday early morning, reportedly due to a short circuit.

As per sources, the fire erupted in the front coach of 12312 Kalka Howrah Express between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra around 4 am when the train was on it’s way to Delhi from Kalka railway station near Chandigarh. 

The passengers noticed that smoke was coming out in the front coach and thus they panicked. As the fire broke, people ran for their lives. Thus reportedly five passengers, three women and two men got injured and were rushed to local hospital. No casualties were reported. Also some other passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment after they complained of breathlessness.

The fire was doused around 4:30 am.

Sources said that as the information about the fire was received by the local railway authorities the train was immediately stopped and the front coach was delinked from the engine and other compartments.

The coach has been completely burnt. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway officials also rushed to the spot.  During the initial investigations, it has come to light that the coach might have caught fire due to a short circuit.

According to an official statement released by the Railways, all the passengers were safely rescued from the train and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The train track was closed for three hours from 4 am to 7 am thus, as a result of which a dozen traffectede effected. Train services now are running smoothly on this main line.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalka-Howrah Express Kalka-Howrah Express Fire Fire on train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
26/11: A tribute from TNIE
Madhya Pradesh elections: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
The capital city of Odisha is all geared up for the grand opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018. The opening ceremony will carry a central message of 'oneness'. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, music composer AR Rahman, and renowned actor Madhuri Dixit are going to be the center of attraction during the much-awaited opening ceremony of the event. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
Hockey World Cup 2018: Bhubaneswar geared for start-studded Grand opening ceremony
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 27, 1947
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp