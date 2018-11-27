Kalka-Howrah Express train catches fire in Haryana, five injured

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five people were injured as a fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka-Howrah Express train near Kurukshetra in Haryana on Tuesday early morning, reportedly due to a short circuit.

As per sources, the fire erupted in the front coach of 12312 Kalka Howrah Express between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra around 4 am when the train was on it’s way to Delhi from Kalka railway station near Chandigarh.

The passengers noticed that smoke was coming out in the front coach and thus they panicked. As the fire broke, people ran for their lives. Thus reportedly five passengers, three women and two men got injured and were rushed to local hospital. No casualties were reported. Also some other passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment after they complained of breathlessness.

The fire was doused around 4:30 am.

Sources said that as the information about the fire was received by the local railway authorities the train was immediately stopped and the front coach was delinked from the engine and other compartments.

The coach has been completely burnt. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway officials also rushed to the spot. During the initial investigations, it has come to light that the coach might have caught fire due to a short circuit.

According to an official statement released by the Railways, all the passengers were safely rescued from the train and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The train track was closed for three hours from 4 am to 7 am thus, as a result of which a dozen traffectede effected. Train services now are running smoothly on this main line.