Kolkata gets mobile water ATMs, to be managed by women run self-help groups and NGOs

By UNI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be introducing mobile water ATMs at six busy spots across the city on November 29.

They would be driven around by women from self-help groups (SHG).

The KMC would run this venture in collaboration with two NGOs.

This is the latest of several KMC projects to help women become self-sufficient, another being opening a canteen, again in collaboration with an NGO.

A litre of drinking water would be available at Rs 5 and two litres at Rs 8, and a glass of water would be sold for Rs 6 from these vending systems.

Each water ATM would be managed by two to three women from SHGs, a KMC official today said.

Four of the vehicles would be stationed in front of Calcutta Medical College, and Park Street, Chandni Chowk and Esplanade metro stations.

The other two would roam around New Market.

The civic body has aimed to launch 141 of these water-vending machines in all.