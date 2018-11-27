Home Nation

Leopard cub sneaks into Shimla, rescued

According to eyewitnesses, the cub was hiding under a parked car and the police were informed who then called the forests officials.

A leopard cub hides under a car near district courts complex at Chakkar in Shimla. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The residents of Shimla were gripped by panic after a leopard cub was sighted near district courts complex at Chakkar on Tuesday morning.

The animal was later rescued by forest officials.

"We received the call from police control room located at the Mall Road regarding the presence of a leopard cub at Chakkar," Range Forests officer Himanshu told PTI.

"The rescue team reached the spot and captured the cub using a net instead of a tranquilizer gun and took it to Tuti Kandi rescue and rehabilitation centre," he added.

Although, catching hold of the cub was not an easy task for the officials as it kept shifting spots underneath the parked cars, the eyewitnesses said.

The veterinary doctor will examine the cub at Tuti Kandi and subsequently it will be released in its natural habitat, the official said.

Prima facie, it seems that the cub was separated from its mother, he added.

