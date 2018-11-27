Home Nation

Manmohan Singh bats for India-Pakistan friendship

Singh said the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir was due to strained relations between the two countries.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee at the conference | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former prime minister Manmohan Singh stressed on friendly relations between India and Pakistan while expressing the hope the saner elements would prevail on both sides.

"Today is the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in which civilians were butchered. I hope saner elements would prevail between India and Pakistan," Singh said adding that the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir  was due to strained relations between the two countries.

He was speaking at the launch of "Fables of a fractured times" a book by Congress leader Manish Tewari.

While Tewari said India can't underestimate capacity of those behind Mumbai terror attacks, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said the neighbouring country would never succeed in taking Kashmir.

"If we stay united, no one can divide us.. The Pakistan government is dependent on its Army. They can't take Kashmir if they try with all might," he said.

Noting that Manmohan Singh tried to establish peace between the two countries, Abdullah said "we have to find ways for Indo-Pakistan friendship."

Manish suggested the need for an alternative narrative to deal with Pakistan saying the old one mostly centred around partition and the wars we have fought.

JD-U leader Pawan Verma questioned the centre's Pakistan policy saying it lacked a strategic matrix and suggested more robust counter-terror mechanisms.

Manmohan Singh India-Pakistan friendship

Comments(1)

  • Moosa Odhisa

    Our Law minister EAM&DM should study the ???? the book ???? "Fablesof a fractured times" so as to enable the NDA Government to have a good ???? relationship with the brother country ???????? Pakistan to avoid the casualties of both the countries
    3 days ago reply
