By IANS

BIJAPUR: Maoists have killed a Congress worker here and security forces are being sent to the spot, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Dipak Parsa.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Divyang Kumar Patel said the incident took place on Sunday when the Maoists kidnapped Parsa from his house and then killed him later in the day.

People got to know about the incident on Tuesday, after which they informed the police.