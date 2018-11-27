Mumbai  diary

Home Nation

Mumbai's coastal security has been a concern since the horrific terror attack of 26/11. The attackers had used the entered the city from the sea.

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Mumbai’s coastal security to get a boost

Mumbai’s coastal security has been a concern since the horrific terror attack of 26/11. The attackers had used the entered the city from the sea. Immediately after the attack, authorities had announced steps to ramp up the security of the coast. Several measures including special patrol boats were suggested however, most of these were short-lived and inadequate. Now, however, things appear to have started moving. Authorities are planning on acquiring new patrol boats and hovercrafts which will then be deployed across the coast. 

Concerns over women’s safety again
Mumbai is generally considered to be a safe city for women. However, new data that was released last week during question hour in the state assembly is a new matter of concern. Of over 26,000 women who went missing in the city since 2013, 2,264 haven’t been traced as yet, the data said. According to a Supreme Court directive, all cases where missing women haven’t been traced have now been registered as cases of kidnapping. Hence, the city has over 2,264 cases of kidnapping in which there are no leads with the police to follow any line of investigation. The state’s Opposition was quick to blame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, over the revelation of the statistic.

Escalating problems!
Under the renewed thrust on upgrading railway infrastructure, 71 escalators have been installed in 19 suburban railway stations in Mumbai. However, most escalators remain out of order around the year. A survey by the railway administration has blamed the commuters for pushing the ‘emergency’ button as the root cause of the problem. The button, which is meant to stop the escalators in case of accident or similar emergency, was pushed at least 2,865 times over past couple of months on the 18 stations, the survey has shown. Now, the administration is contemplating use of CCTV as a remedial measure. But, officials are sceptical about the effectiveness of the measure.

The Chabad house at the Nariman house in Colaba, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, has been converted into a museum. The memorial was dedicated to the memory of 166 victims in an official programme on Monday. The Jewish social-cultural-religious hub has already been renamed as the ‘Narinam Light House’. The six-story building has undergone several renovations over the past year. But, bullets holes and grenade marks have been preserved to signify the force of the attack and the courage with which people retaliated against it. Moshe Holtzberg, who lost his parents in the attack had visited the place earlier this year and is likely to come back next November.

Abhijit Mulye
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

