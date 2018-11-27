Home Nation

Not only dogs now cats will also have to be sterilized across the country

'While sterilisation of stray dogs is on,cats are growing in numbers by the day. They often give birth on roads, leaving the kittens to fall victim to accidents or cruelty,' the AWBI advisory stated.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image of cats used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While civic bodies are known to order sterilisation of stray dogs to check their festering numbers and curb cases of dog bites, cats have never been at the receiving end of such an initiative. Until now, that is.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued an advisory to all state governments and union territories, to order sterilisation of cats to control their population and cut down on incidents of cruelty on them. It has also recommended a region-wise census of stray cats.

The advisory, a copy of which is with this newspaper, states, "It has been reported that there is an over-population of cats in various parts of the country resulting in perpetration of cruelty on them. Unwanted cats end up on the streets each year, with the exception of a few which are adopted. The rest are either euthanized or die due to trauma, exposure to adverse weather conditions, accident, starvation or disease. Generally, a cat gives birth to four to five kittens every three months, thereby increasing their population immensely. There are many incidents of kittens dying miserably on roads, under bikes, cars and in gutters and drainage pipes. Hence, it is imperative that cats are sterilized to curb their population and, by extension, put an end to cruelty on them."

The advisory, issued on October 16 by AWBI secretary Dr. Neelam Baba to all chief secretaries, apart from senior officials of departments concerned in states and union territories, further states, "Stray cats are mostly found in huge numbers in chawls, fish and meat markets, slums, building compounds and even in hospitals, inconveniencing residents and even exposing people to health risks and accidents. They make persistent and excessive noise while fighting amongst themselves and mating. During breeding season, they disturb peace in neighbourhoods and also turn over dustbins outside homes, creating a civic mess. Their poop and random littering are often a headache for residents. They also cause damage to property, cases in point being damaged seats of cars and bikes that they nibble at."

"While sterilisation of stray dogs is on, the cats are growing in numbers by the day. They often give birth on roads, leaving the kittens to fall victim to accidents or cruelty," the advisory states.

The advisory concludes by saying that it is strongly advised to carry out a region-wise census of cats, both male and female, along with their breed details, and make appropriate provisions for the sterilization and immunization of stray cats on the lines of Animal Birth Control of stray dogs and send an action taken report.

Naresh Kadiyan, chairman, People for Animals, Haryana, said, "This advisory is a mere eyewash. The toothless AWBI can't even act against those failing to comply with the advisory. Also, till date, no census of cats has ever been carried out."

Dr Neelam Baba, secretary, AWBI, said, "We can only issue an advisory. The onus is on state governments and union territories to act on it."

