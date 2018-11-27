Home Nation

PM Modi urged to take up Arunachal's issues with China at G-20 summit

The next G-20 Summit would be held at Buenos Aires, Argentina, from November 30 to December 1.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi during his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up several issues involving the state with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming G-20 Summit.

In a letter to Modi, the Congress MP said the relation between India and China is critical from the view point of Arunachal as the state shares border with China.

"The issue of China providing stapled visa to the people of Arunachal Pradesh is not new and must be brought to their notice tactfully.

The Government of India must assert the territorial integrity of India, and convey the feelings of the state people in a firm manner," Ering wrote in the letter.

As a policy, China issues stapled visas to people of Arunachal Pradesh leading to problems for them.

They were prevented from boarding China bound flights because of this.

The MP of Arunachal East constituency also drew the attention of the Prime Minister at several instances in recent time when Chinese troops have tried to enter into the state's territory and build roads.

"India must protest against such incidents and ask China to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country for a peaceful co-existence, as envisaged in historical Panchsheel agreement," Ering said.

The Panchsheel agreement, or the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence, was signed between the Tibet region of China and India in 1954.

The MP urged Modi to take up the issues with the Chinese president and stand up to the hopes and aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

