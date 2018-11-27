Home Nation

Show cause notices to Jharkhand MLA, MP in sexual harassment cases

'The party will issue the notices seeking explanations. The issue will also be discussed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das,' Lakshman Giluwa, state Bharatiya Janata Party President, told the media here.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

A female BJP worker accused Mahto of sexual harassment.

By IANS

RANCHI: The BJP's Jharkhand unit said on Tuesday that it would issue show cause notices to MLA Dhullu Mahto and Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Pandey over sexual harassment claims made by two female party workers.

"The party will issue the notices seeking explanations. The issue will also be discussed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das," Lakshman Giluwa, state Bharatiya Janata Party President, told the media here.

"Besides the notices, the party will also form a state-level probe committee which will look into the incidents and submit its report within a week."

Last week, a female BJP worker accused Mahto of sexual harassment, which according to the MLA was a conspiracy hatched by Pandey to malign his image.

He has denied the allegation.

Following this development, another female BJP worker filed a complaint against Pandey accusing him of sexual exploitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp