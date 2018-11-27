Show cause notices to Jharkhand MLA, MP in sexual harassment cases

By IANS

RANCHI: The BJP's Jharkhand unit said on Tuesday that it would issue show cause notices to MLA Dhullu Mahto and Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Pandey over sexual harassment claims made by two female party workers.

"The party will issue the notices seeking explanations. The issue will also be discussed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das," Lakshman Giluwa, state Bharatiya Janata Party President, told the media here.

"Besides the notices, the party will also form a state-level probe committee which will look into the incidents and submit its report within a week."

Last week, a female BJP worker accused Mahto of sexual harassment, which according to the MLA was a conspiracy hatched by Pandey to malign his image.

He has denied the allegation.

Following this development, another female BJP worker filed a complaint against Pandey accusing him of sexual exploitation.