Snapchat ‘terrorist’ on flight: Kolkata lover boy lands in police net 

KOLKATA: A Kolkata youth posted a photograph of himself with his face covered with a handkerchief on Snapchat while on board a Mumbai-bound flight. A snooping fellow passenger spotted the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘destroy’ in the caption.

A high drama went on for next one hour at the city’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The youth, Yogvedant Poddar, 21, was arrested and questioned while the plane remained grounded before it turned out that all this brouhaha was just over a joke.

As the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight 9W472, with 160 passengers and seven crew members, was taxing on the runway for take-off at around 8.15 am, Poddar was busy posting his photograph on the multimedia messaging app. “Terrorist on board, I destroy women’s hearts,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Co-passenger Benjamin Plackett, sitting diagonally behind him, was alarmed when he saw the photo and the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘destroy’. He discreetly informed an air-hostess who alerted the pilot and he, in turn, reported the matter to the ATC, sources said.

The flight was immediately brought back to the taxi bay and was surrounded by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. Poddar, a resident of Beliaghata in eastern Kolkata, was made to de-board and was detained for questioning. His luggage was off-loaded and checked, but nothing suspicious found. He was handed ovet to airport police station for further investigation.

Poddar told the police that he was going to Mumbai for a job interview and was joking with his friends. The flight finally departed at 9.37 am.

