Soon, separate toilets for women cops in Ludhiana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Women police personnel in Ludhiana will soon be rid of the daily occupational hassle of having to scramble to the nearest public toilet or request their male counterparts to let them use theirs to relieve themselves.

However, it is neither down to the efforts of the Punjab government and nor is it the result of the Centre’s much-publicized Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that separate lavatories are being built at all police stations in Ludhiana. Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ludhiana Police Commissionerate to build toilets for women personnel and visitors at 40 police stations, police posts and other units. The initiative will benefit close to 178 women police staff on a daily basis and another 56,000 women visitors to police stations and posts on a yearly basis.

With no separate toilets for them earlier, women in khaki faced daily hassles at work. Often, on duty, the women personnel either had to rush to the nearest public toilet or request a senior officer to allow them to use their lavatories.

“There are no separate lavatories for women and the ones which are there are extremely dirty, as they are open to everyone — from our male colleagues to visitors. Also, in some toilets, the locks are broken, thereby rendering them unfit for use,” a woman police personnel said.

Another woman police staff said, “On duty, we often don’t drink water to avoid going to the toilet. It’s hard for us to find a proper place to relieve ourselves.”

The cost of building each toilet has been pegged at Rs 1.50 lakh. The toilets will have tiled floors and will also be equipped with wash basins, mirrors and an incinerator for easy disposal of sanitary napkins. The toilets will also be linked to the existing water and electricity networks, as well as the sewage discharge and disposal system.

“Some time ago, we signed a MoU with the foundation as part of which they are building ladies’ toilets at all our police stations, posts and other police units. In many police stations, our women personnel had to use the same toilets as men. Though there are ladies’ toilets at some police posts, they’re not in good condition. The construction of separate toilets will benefit our women staffers greatly,” Sukhchain Singh Gill, Commissioner, Ludhiana police, said.

Vijay Chaddha, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bharti Foundation, said, “Ludhiana Police had requested us to build toilets for women personnel and visitors. We signed a MoU in that regard and work is on.”

The Foundation expanded its operations to the rural parts of Amritsar in September last year and signed a MoU with the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Amritsar, to build 20,000 toilets.