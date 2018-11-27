Home Nation

War for Rajasthan heats up as Rahul, Modi trade barbs 

Modi, while speaking at a rally in Bhilwara, lashed out at the Congress government in Maharashtra during the 26/11 attack.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan elections

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: WITH just 10 days to go before the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at each other in various rallies on Monday on a range of issues including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the woes of farmers in the state.

Congress president Rahul
Gandhi at the Brahma Temple,
in Pushkar,Rajasthan on
Monday | PTI

Modi, while speaking at a rally in Bhilwara, lashed out at the Congress government in Maharashtra during the 26/11 attack. “It was a Congress government in Maharashtra and terrorists killed so many Jawans along with civilians. It was a huge incident but the Congress was trying to take advantage of it for winning elections. That same Congress is also criticising the surgical strikes. They asked us for a video of the strikes. But when a soldier, with his life on line, goes out to fight for the country, does he carry a camera with him?”asked Modi.

“India will never forget the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack. The law will take its own course and we will not leave the people who were behind it. This, I want to promise the country,” he added.
Modi also took shots at the Congress over the comments some of the party’s leaders had made about his caste. 

“They ask me what is my caste? Earlier, there were no toilet facilities in villages. In just 4 years, that percentage has gone up from 40 to 95 percent. Isn’t that work? Only 50% people had bank accounts. After Modi came, every Indian now has a bank account. I can give full information of my work but they keep asking me what is my caste and who is my father,” Modi said.

The Congress president on the other hand, while speaking in rallies at Jalore and Jodhpur, promised to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power. “Farmers of Rajasthan, you count to 10...and within 10 days, we will make sure the loans are waived off. I said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka and we fulfilled our promise...”

At another rally in Pokhran, Gandhi also attacked Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.  “Corruption is at its peak but the CM is spreading lies for publicity. Lalit Modi gave money to the CM’s son but there was no investigation. She also distributed 650 mines to her loyalists. Then she took out a Gaurav Yatra from the hard earned money of the exchequer,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Elections Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp