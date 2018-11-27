War for Rajasthan heats up as Rahul, Modi trade barbs 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: WITH just 10 days to go before the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at each other in various rallies on Monday on a range of issues including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the woes of farmers in the state.

Congress president Rahul

Gandhi at the Brahma Temple,

in Pushkar ,Rajasthan on

Monday | PTI

Modi, while speaking at a rally in Bhilwara, lashed out at the Congress government in Maharashtra during the 26/11 attack. “It was a Congress government in Maharashtra and terrorists killed so many Jawans along with civilians. It was a huge incident but the Congress was trying to take advantage of it for winning elections. That same Congress is also criticising the surgical strikes. They asked us for a video of the strikes. But when a soldier, with his life on line, goes out to fight for the country, does he carry a camera with him?”asked Modi.

“India will never forget the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack. The law will take its own course and we will not leave the people who were behind it. This, I want to promise the country,” he added.

Modi also took shots at the Congress over the comments some of the party’s leaders had made about his caste.

“They ask me what is my caste? Earlier, there were no toilet facilities in villages. In just 4 years, that percentage has gone up from 40 to 95 percent. Isn’t that work? Only 50% people had bank accounts. After Modi came, every Indian now has a bank account. I can give full information of my work but they keep asking me what is my caste and who is my father,” Modi said.

The Congress president on the other hand, while speaking in rallies at Jalore and Jodhpur, promised to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power. “Farmers of Rajasthan, you count to 10...and within 10 days, we will make sure the loans are waived off. I said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka and we fulfilled our promise...”

At another rally in Pokhran, Gandhi also attacked Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. “Corruption is at its peak but the CM is spreading lies for publicity. Lalit Modi gave money to the CM’s son but there was no investigation. She also distributed 650 mines to her loyalists. Then she took out a Gaurav Yatra from the hard earned money of the exchequer,” he said.