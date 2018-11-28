44 deaths in Kashmir in November, violence up since Satya Pal Malik took over as J-K Governor

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants and an army jawan were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll in militancy-related incidents in the strife-torn Valley this month to 44.

Two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba and an army man Prakash Jadhav were killed and two CRPF men injured in the gunfight at Redwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district Tuesday.

In a separate encounter at Hafoo, Reshipora village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a militant owing allegiance to Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda offshoot, was killed.

With Tuesday's incidents, the death toll in militancy violence in the Valley this month has gone upto 44.

According to data, of the 44 casualties reported this month so far, 32 were militants, eight civilians, three Army men and a paramilitary CRPF man.

The militancy-related incidents and casualties have increased since August, when Satya Pal Malik took over as Governor of the State.

On August 21, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Malik as Governor of the State, replacing N N Vohra who had been the Governor for a decade since 2008.

According to data, 45 casualties each were reported in August and September while 52 people died in militancy violence in October.

"Of the 45 casualties in September, 33 were militants, five civilians, four policemen and three army men. In August, 24 militants, eight policemen, seven army men and six civilians were killed," it states.

The data further reveals that of the 52 casualties in October, 28 were militants, 14 civilians, three policemen, two paramilitary personnel and five army men.

Prior to appointment of Malik as Governor, only 27 people died in militancy violence in July, 42 in June, and 36 in May.

According to data, of 27 casualties in July, eight were civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four paramilitary personnel and an army man.

"In June, 24 militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three army men were killed while in May, 18 militants, 14 civilians, three cops and an army man were killed in militancy related incidents in Kashmir," it further states.

A security official said the rise in militant casualties is due to improved intelligence network.

"The security men are getting accurate information about militant presence. And this information is leading to specific anti-militancy operations leading to militant casualties," he said.

Going by the trend of this year, Kashmir may witness record violence and militancy deaths in 2018.