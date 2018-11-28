Chandigarh Diary

Home Nation

Registration of new vehicles in the city will be done by the dealer, instead of the Road Licensing Authority (RLA) from December 3.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Vehicle registration to be from dealer’s side
Registration of new vehicles in the city will be done by the dealer, instead of the Road Licensing Authority (RLA) from December 3. Authorities had been planning the move for some time and last week, it had sought several clarifications from the RLA, which were cleared. The file has now been sent to the transport department for final approval. Under the new system, the dealer will click a photograph of the vehicle along with the chassis number and the owner, and send it to the RLA. The authority will then send a list of numbers which the owner can pick from.  The dealer will issue a registration certificate valid for three months for the number chosen. Once the dealer then sends the file to the RLA, it will issue a permanent certificate.

Change in open air gym maintenance regulations
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to frame a new policy for the allotment of tenders for the maintenance of open-air gyms. At present, firms which are allotted the tenders are given a one year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). After the implementation of the new policy, these firms will be given an AMC of a minimum of three years. The authorities have also decided to install more equipment in three more parks. At present, 10 machines are installed in a 1.5-acre park in the city.

No Parking
Six new squads have been constituted by the Chandigarh Traffic Police to crack down on wrong parking in the city. These teams have started patrolling the roads of the inner sectors and are issuing challans to vehicles parked on pedestrian paths. A total of 1,345 challans were issued last week for wrong parking, especially to vehicles parked on pedestrian paths and cycle tracks. Hauling up the Chandigarh Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had made it clear on November 19 that it would issue a contempt notice for repeated non-compliance of its directions on removal of vehicles parked on pedestrian pathways.

